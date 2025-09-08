Rashad Eyyubov: “Our main goal is to boost the psychology of Azerbaijani players” - VIDEO

“Our main goal is to boost the psychology of Azerbaijani players.”

Idman.biz, citing Report news agency, reports that this was stated by Azerbaijan national team coach Rashad Eyyubov at a press conference.

The specialist shared his thoughts ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifier against Ukraine: “We conducted our training according to plan. In a short time, our main task is to lift the team’s morale. How successful we were, we will see tomorrow. Our primary goal is to strengthen the team psychologically. In terms of quality, the football collective is solid. We don’t expect a single player to do something extraordinary. I believe in our strength, and we will see a good performance in this regard.”

The Azerbaijan – Ukraine match will take place on 9 September at 20:00 at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium.

