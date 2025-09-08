8 September 2025
EN

Fuzuli Mammadov confident Azerbaijan will earn point against Ukraine

Football
News
8 September 2025 12:06
54
“Before the game against Iceland, I believed our national team would earn at least one point.”

Idman.biz, citing Sport24.az, reports that these remarks were made by Fuzuli Mammadov.

The experienced specialist shared his expectations ahead of our national team’s match against Ukraine in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers: “In the game against Iceland, we played defensively in the first half. There were serious problems in transitions to attack. If we had managed that, we could have caused the opponent significant difficulties. The consecutive goals conceded in the second half had a psychological impact on the players. I believe our team will earn at least one point in the match against Ukraine. Now the players need to be more responsible. True, the team traveled a long distance from Iceland, but they have had time to recover. Iceland is a strong team, but I hoped our national team would at least earn one point. The players in our squad have extensive international match experience. Again, I believe our team will secure at least one point against Ukraine.”

The Azerbaijan – Ukraine match will take place on 9 September at 20:00 at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium.

