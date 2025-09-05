6 September 2025
EN

Shahin Diniyev: “We will play against a team with high-level preparation”

Football
News
5 September 2025 18:20
92
“Our national team faces another tough match as usual. Since we don’t know the team’s exact readiness, it’s difficult to predict the outcome of the game.”

According to Idman.biz, these remarks were made by Shahin Diniyev in an interview with Sport24.az.

The former head coach of the national team shared his thoughts ahead of today’s 2026 World Cup qualifying away match against Iceland: “We will play against a team with high athleticism and functional fitness. After this game, we will see the condition of our players following the removal of the foreign player limit. It’s clear that many of them lack sufficient game practice. High-level functional preparation requires ample match experience, and the limited experience of some players concerns us. I wish the national team success. I believe they will compete with dignity. The opponent is fast and makes excellent use of set-pieces. They have tall players who will try to keep our defenders constantly under pressure. They will aim to score early and control the game calmly. The strength of the opponent is evident, and many Icelandic players compete for good clubs abroad. Ahead of us is a match against a highly skilled team.”

The Iceland vs. Azerbaijan match will kick off today at 22:45.

