Branimir Subasic: “Today, the opponent must be surprised”

“It will be a very tough and demanding game.”

According to Idman.biz, these remarks were made by former Azerbaijan national team player Branimir Subasic in an interview with Sport24.az.

The former forward shared his thoughts ahead of today’s 2026 World Cup qualifying match between Iceland and Azerbaijan: “I believe in the Azerbaijan national team. They need to show that there are good players in the squad. Today, they need to surprise the opponent. I hope they play well and achieve a positive result.”

The Iceland vs. Azerbaijan match will kick off today at 22:45.

