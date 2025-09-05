6 September 2025
Arif Asadov: “I believe our national team will earn at least one point”

5 September 2025 17:57
“We are playing away. From the first minutes, we need to play more cautiously and try to score so that confidence builds within the team later.”

These remarks were made by former Azerbaijan national team head coach Arif Asadov in an interview with Futbolinfo.az, commenting on the national team’s 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Iceland, Idman.biz reports.

The 55-year-old specialist noted that it is possible to return from the away match with a favorable result: “Our national team is playing its first official game. We are in a tough group. All three opponents, Iceland, Ukraine, and France, have different playing philosophies. Iceland has its own unique style. They prefer athletic football, make effective use of set-pieces, and are strong in duels. The national team must take all this into account. Overall, no matter how tough the opponent is, it is possible to take points from them. I believe our team can manage this and earn at least one point.”

