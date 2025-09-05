Qarabag to host all Champions League matches at Tofiq Bahramov Stadium

None of Qarabag’s Champions League group stage matches will be held at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Idman.biz, citing Sportnet.az, reports that the club’s president Tahir Gozel stated this in a press briefing.

He explained that the stadium currently does not have a grass pitch. Gozel noted that all matches will be organized at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium.

He also expressed that each game in the group stage will be exciting: “We will play against teams like England’s Chelsea and Liverpool. Playing against Portuguese clubs gives me great pleasure. Napoli is also a symbol of struggle for the oppressed people of Italy. For such a club to play against Qarabag is a huge celebration. When people abroad learn about it, they embrace me. They already love us, accept us, and rejoice.”

