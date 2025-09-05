6 September 2025
EN

Qarabag to host all Champions League matches at Tofiq Bahramov Stadium

5 September 2025 17:43
None of Qarabag’s Champions League group stage matches will be held at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Idman.biz, citing Sportnet.az, reports that the club’s president Tahir Gozel stated this in a press briefing.

He explained that the stadium currently does not have a grass pitch. Gozel noted that all matches will be organized at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium.

He also expressed that each game in the group stage will be exciting: “We will play against teams like England’s Chelsea and Liverpool. Playing against Portuguese clubs gives me great pleasure. Napoli is also a symbol of struggle for the oppressed people of Italy. For such a club to play against Qarabag is a huge celebration. When people abroad learn about it, they embrace me. They already love us, accept us, and rejoice.”

Tags:

