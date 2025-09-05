Hasan Nazarli: “I will make my best decision after the matches are over”

Interview with Hasan Nazarli, member of Azerbaijan’s U-21 national team and player for Ankaragucu, for Sportal.az.

How is the team’s condition ahead of the match against Portugal?

Everything in the squad is good. We have prepared very well for the game. From the first day until now, we have been working with all our strength. We expect a strong result in today’s match. Everyone in the team believes and trusts each other.

This will be your first game in EURO 2027. What result can we expect from Azerbaijan in the match against Portugal?

Playing against such a team is a great opportunity for us. We have also prepared well and are very confident. I think we can achieve a good result today.

Would at least one point satisfy you?

Of course, we want to win all three points. We’ll see today. We will fight from the first minute to the last. We have also analyzed the opponent. We know the Portugal team well, and the coaching staff has provided us with the necessary analyses. We will do our best.

How is your situation at Ankaragucu? Are you satisfied with your current status?

Right now, I am focused on the national team because today we face a strong opponent like Portugal. After that, we will play against Bulgaria. Once these matches are over, I will make the best decision for myself.

If you become a regular player at the club, could that increase your chances of being called up to the senior national team?

Of course, by playing regularly at the club, that goal can be achieved. Everyone aims to be called up to the senior team. We will see how the future unfolds. For now, I am focused on the national team’s games. We want to achieve successful results.

