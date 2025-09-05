Rauf Aliyev: “One point could be a good result against Iceland”

“For the Azerbaijan national team, which will face Iceland today in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, earning one point could be considered a good result.”

According to Idman.biz, these comments were made by the national team’s former forward Rauf Aliyev in an interview with Report news agency.

He emphasized that Iceland is a strong team: “The national team will face a tough test in Iceland. The opponent performs well at the national level, and each of their players competes for quality clubs. They are very good at taking advantage of set-pieces. I think earning one point away from home could be a good result for the Azerbaijan national team.”

The former forward also noted that the national team’s recent results have not been encouraging: “In a few days, we will play Ukraine at home. The team’s recent performances, especially after Fernando Santos arrived, have not yielded successful results, which does not give much hope. Therefore, it’s difficult to speak positively about the upcoming matches. Let’s hope they surprise us.”

Aliyev does not expect fatigue to be an issue for the team: “The team could be in good physical condition. Both the championships have started, and they have undergone preparation. Since the season is just beginning, fatigue should not be a factor.”

The Iceland vs. Azerbaijan match will kick off today at 22:45 Baku time.

