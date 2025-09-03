4 September 2025
EN

Samir Aliyev: “It’s possible for us to beat an opponent in this cycle as well” – INTERVIEW

Football
Interview
3 September 2025 15:56
32
Samir Aliyev: “It’s possible for us to beat an opponent in this cycle as well” – INTERVIEW

Interview of former Azerbaijan national team forward Samir Aliyev with Futbolinfo.az.

Our national team will play its first match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers away against Iceland on September 5. Can our team achieve a good result in this game?

I recently read an interview with our national team’s goalkeeper, Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev. I don’t know whether it’s true or not, but according to him, players used to come to the national team with more desire in the past. From this perspective, the level of motivation among the squad will be visible on the pitch. I hope that Fernando Santos can prepare the team well for this game and delight us with a good performance.

Four days after the clash with Iceland, we will host Ukraine in Baku. How do you assess our chances in this match?

Along with France, Ukraine is considered one of the favorites in the group and they have a strong squad. Let’s hope that, as in every qualifying campaign, we will be able to pull off a surprise this time as well.

In the matches against Iceland and Ukraine, from whom in our squad do you expect goals?

The reality is that today, among the players called up to the national team, some have regular playing time at their clubs while others don’t. There are several positions where we have serious problems. No one but Santos knows who will play and who won’t. From this point of view, it’s difficult to predict who might score. Goals can be expected both from the forwards in attack and from our defenders during set-pieces.

Overall, how many points do you think our national team will finish the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with?

As I mentioned, if we look back at history, we can see that in every qualifying campaign we have had victories. This has continued from 1996 up until now. During this time, we’ve beaten countries such as Switzerland, Serbia, Norway, Finland, and others. It’s possible for us to defeat some team in this qualifying round as well.

What are your thoughts on Qarabag’s Champions League opponents? Do you think our champion can qualify among the last 24 teams and make history again?

The Champions League is a completely different level, and there are no weak opponents there. It will be difficult for Qarabag in the league stage. Nevertheless, I’m confident that our champion will delight the fans with their play.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Yunis Huseynov: "One point against Iceland could be considered a good result"
12:28
Football

Yunis Huseynov: "One point against Iceland could be considered a good result"

The former Azerbaijani national team player shared his thoughts on the World Cup 2026 European qualifiers match
Shahriyar Aliyev: “We must not repeat last year’s mistakes”
12:13
Football

Shahriyar Aliyev: “We must not repeat last year’s mistakes”

Turan Tovuz captain gave a statement
Changes in Kapaz management
11:44
Football

Changes in Kapaz management

After three defeats, the head coach tasked with restoring the team’s points
European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today
11:29
Football

European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today

Azerbaijan to play first match tomorrow against Iceland in group stage
Qarabag and Deloitte Azerbaijan to sign Memorandum of Understanding
11:14
Football

Qarabag and Deloitte Azerbaijan to sign Memorandum of Understanding

The signing ceremony will take place on September 5 at the club’s Azersun Arena training facility
Gavi Thompson: “We will be more motivated” – INTERVIEW
11:00
Football

Gavi Thompson: “We will be more motivated” – INTERVIEW

Karvan-Yevlakh’s Nigerian midfielder gave an interview

Most read

Qarabag brings back Olavio Juninho ahead of Champions League campaign
2 September 09:31
Football

Qarabag brings back Olavio Juninho ahead of Champions League campaign

The Brazilian striker returns to Agdam after a successful spell, set to strengthen the squad for the new season
Schedule announced for Iceland vs. Azerbaijan open trainings and press conferences
1 September 16:26
Football

Schedule announced for Iceland vs. Azerbaijan open trainings and press conferences

Open sessions and media briefings set ahead of September 5 World Cup qualifier in Reykjavik
WATCH: Qarabag faces hurdles in Juninho return
2 September 16:54
Football

WATCH: Qarabag faces hurdles in Juninho return

Flamengo refuses loan, demands €4M transfer fee for Brazilian forward
Ederson completes permanent move from Manchester City to Fenerbahce
2 September 12:28
Football

Ederson completes permanent move from Manchester City to Fenerbahce

Brazilian goalkeeper departs after eight trophy-laden years, joining Turkish side for £12.1m