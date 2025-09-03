Maksim Medvedev declined AFFA offer to remain at Qarabag

During the summer break, Maksim Medvedev, who was appointed head coach of Qarabag’s reserve team, had the possibility of returning to the Azerbaijan national team.

Idman.biz, citing Futbolinfo.az, reports that the young specialist was on AFFA’s radar.

The association planned to appoint the 35-year-old Medvedev as the head coach of one of the youth national teams. However, the former defender, satisfied with his role at Qarabag, preferred to continue working with the Agdam club. Still, Medvedev admitted that he would like to work with the national team in the future.

Maksim Medvedev played 81 matches and scored 4 goals for the Azerbaijan national team between 2009 and 2024.

