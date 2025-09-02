4 September 2025
EN

Elchin Mammadov: "I was one of the top four scorers in the UEFA-organized program"

Football
News
2 September 2025 17:15
49
Elchin Mammadov, Deputy Secretary General of AFFA, was among the top four scorers in the “UEFA Diploma in Football and Leadership Management” (DFLM) educational program, jointly organized by the UEFA Academy and the University of Lausanne.

The official himself confirmed the news to Report news agency, Idman.biz reports.

He noted that the project aligns with AFFA’s strategy: “The educational program is jointly organized by the UEFA Academy and the University of Lausanne in Switzerland and is called the ‘UEFA Diploma in Football and Leadership Management.’ The program started in January and concluded in August. It included both online modules and in-person sessions. The project is designed for leaders working in federations, clubs, and other sports organizations. We had trainings for project development. Each organization and participant presented their own project. The project must align with the strategic goals of the participant’s organization. I presented such a project. I cannot share the details, but it was one of the projects reflected in AFFA’s strategy. There were 24 participants from different countries in the program, and I was among the four who scored the highest.”

Mammadov emphasized the program’s benefits: “The instructors were truly world-renowned experts. The first module focused on conceptualizing the project. Next came planning and presenting it. The third module covered negotiations. When we presented our projects, they explained how to conduct discussions with stakeholders and other organizations. The fourth module focused on leadership skills during implementation. I wrote, prepared, and successfully defended my project based on these four modules. It was a very useful program. I am very pleased to have scored so highly and hope that the project I worked on will be beneficial for AFFA, and that we can successfully implement it in the coming years.”

