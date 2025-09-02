UEFA warns Neftchi over Champions League rule violation

UEFA has issued a warning to Neftchi.

According to Sport24.az, reliable sources confirmed the information to Idman.biz.

The reason was an error made by the women’s team in their UEFA Champions League first qualifying round match against Turkish side Fomget. The “Neftchi” failed to comply with Article 7.07 of the competition regulations.

This article states that before each match, clubs must enter the required information into UEFA’s TIME platform.

The Fomget – Neftchi match, held in Albania’s capital Tirana, ended with a 2-0 victory for the Turkish club.

Idman.biz