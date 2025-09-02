Football Meets Data rates Qarabag’s Champions League chances - PHOTO

"Football Meets Data" has assessed the clubs’ chances in the UEFA Champions League main stage.

Qarabag has been given a 0.1% chance of finishing in the top 8 and a 9% chance of making the top 24, Idman.biz reports.

Only Kairat’s chances were rated lower than those of the Azerbaijani champions. The Kazakh representative has no chance of reaching the top 8, while their probability of making the top 24 stands at 0.3%.

The team with the highest probability of reaching the top 8 is Arsenal, with 74%.

Idman.biz