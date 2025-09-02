Bayer sets Bundesliga transfer record

Bayer sets new Bundesliga record for transfer spending in a single window.

The Leverkusen club spent €198 million on new players, setting a new league record, Idman.biz reports.

The club’s five most expensive signings include Malik Tillman and Jarell Quansah (each €35 million), Eliesse Ben-Seghir (€32 million), and Ignacio Fernandez and Loic Bade (each €25 million).

The previous record was held by Leipzig, which spent €187 million in the 2023/24 season.

Despite this, Bayer, with only 1 point after 2 rounds, sits 12th in the Bundesliga and has parted ways with head coach Erik ten Hag. The 55-year-old Dutch manager had been in charge since July 1.

Idman.biz