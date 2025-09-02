Maksim Medvedev: "Apart from Chelsea and Liverpool, it is possible to compete on equal terms with other opponents" - VIDEO

"In the UEFA Champions League group stage, apart from Chelsea and Liverpool, it is possible to compete on equal terms with other opponents."

Idman.biz reports that this was stated by former Qarabag captain Maksim Medvedev in an interview with Report news agency.

He expressed confidence that the "Qarabag" will achieve positive results in the tournament: "The team wants to achieve the best possible success under the leadership of Gurban Gurbanov. Naturally, matches against Chelsea and Liverpool will not be easy. But with the other teams, it is possible to compete on equal terms. I believe Qarabag can do this, because the club never just watches the opponent, it has its own playing style and will demonstrate its abilities."

The expert also evaluated the club’s new signings: "Many foreign players have joined the team. Our representative will participate in the Champions League as a stronger club. The new arrivals are gaining strength, and if the start is good, I believe the tournament will proceed normally for us. Moreover, we will see improvements in the players’ performance game by game. In such a case, we can expect some surprising results."

Maksim Medvedev is currently the head coach of Qarabag’s U-21 team. He played for the senior squad from 2006 to 2024 and participated in the Champions League group stage during the 2017/2018 season.

This season, Qarabag will face Liverpool (England), Benfica (Portugal), Napoli (Italy), and Athletic (Spain) away, and Chelsea (England), Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany), Ajax (Netherlands), and Copenhagen (Denmark) at home in the Champions League group stage.

Idman.biz