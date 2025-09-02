Adino Mustedanagic: "In the UEFA Youth League, we drew the toughest possible opponent from the list of potential rivals"

"Sabah’s U-19 team has drawn the toughest possible opponent from the list of potential rivals in the UEFA Youth League second qualifying round."

Idman.biz reports that head coach Adino Mustedanagic shared this with Report news agency.

According to him, France’s football schools are well-known worldwide: "We got the toughest opponent from the possible rivals. Nantes is considered one of France’s renowned academies and reached the Youth League semifinals two years ago. Nevertheless, we are not afraid of the opponent and will do our best to represent Azerbaijani football in the best possible way. We are looking forward to the matches against Nantes. I believe these games will be a great experience for our players."

"Sabah" will play their first match against the French side Nantes away. The first leg of this round is scheduled for October 22, with the return match on November 5.

Idman.biz