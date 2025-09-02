Adnan Januzaj offered to Qarabag, but club shows no interest

Sevilla’s Belgian midfielder Adnan Januzaj has been offered to Qarabag. However, the Azerbaijani club has shown no interest in the transfer.

Idman.biz, citing Futbolinfo.az, reports that agents proposed the possibility of Januzaj joining Qarabag on loan to the club’s management and head coach Gurban Gurbanov.

The experienced coach, however, did not want the transfer to happen, stating that the team was looking for a player under the age of 27. Januzaj is 30 years old. Throughout his career, he has played for clubs such as Manchester United, Real Sociedad, and Borussia Dortmund.

He was also called up to the Belgian national team until 2022. Since the summer of 2022, the midfielder, owned by Sevilla, has been on loan at Basaksehir and, most recently, Las Palmas. Januzaj has one year remaining on his contract with Sevilla, and his transfer value is €1.2 million.

Idman.biz