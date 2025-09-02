Europe’s summer transfer window closes with record-breaking deals

The summer transfer window in Europe’s top leagues has officially closed.

On the final day, striker Alexander Isak moved from Newcastle to Liverpool for £125 million, setting a new Premier League record, Idman.biz reports.

However, Crystal Palace defender Guehi’s potential £35 million transfer to Liverpool did not go through.

Bayern Munich has taken Jackson on loan from Chelsea for €16.5 million, with the deal potentially becoming permanent for €65 million under certain conditions.

Manchester United sold Antony to Betis for €22+3 million, retaining 50% of any future transfer fee. Hojlund, loaned to Napoli for €6 million, will later be sold to the Italian club for €44 million. Additionally, Sancho has been loaned to Aston Villa for the remainder of the season. The Red Devils also signed goalkeeper Lammens from Antwerp for €21 million.

AC Milan purchased Rabiot from Marseille for €10 million.

PSG loaned Kolo Muani to Tottenham for €5 million and sold Asensio to Fenerbahce for €15 million.

Atletico Madrid acquired Nico Gonzalez on a 1+1 million euro loan from Juventus, with a subsequent permanent transfer for €32 million.

Juventus signed Zhegrova from Lille for €14.3+3 million and loaned Openda from Leipzig for €3.3+0.8 million, with a future purchase set at €40.6 million.

Zinchenko was loaned from Arsenal to Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal took Hincapie on loan from Bayer with a £45 million purchase option.

Villarreal transferred Mikautadze from Lyon for a club-record fee of €31+5 million.

Wissa moved from Brentford to Newcastle for £55 million, and Vardy transferred to Cremonese.

Idman.biz