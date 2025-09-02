Emiliano Martinez’s Manchester United move falls through

Emiliano Martinez had hoped to join Manchester United, but the move did not materialize.

According to The Athletic, the Aston Villa goalkeeper spent the entire day waiting for a call at the club’s training ground, but no contact came from Manchester United, Idman.biz reports.

The Argentina international openly expressed his desire to move to Manchester United and asked the club’s defender Lisandro Martinez to speak with the management on his behalf.

Martinez also reached out to United’s manager, Ruben Amorim, in June and July. Amorim believed the World Cup-winning goalkeeper’s character and experience would benefit the team.

However, Manchester United did not make an official offer before the start of pre-season preparations. Later, Aston Villa only received an inquiry regarding a potential loan for Martinez. By the end of August, there had been no progress, and Manchester United instead signed Senne Lammens.

The Argentine goalkeeper left Aston Villa’s training ground shortly before the transfer window closed to join the national team.

Idman.biz