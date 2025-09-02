Jamie Vardy joins Italian club Cremonese

Italian club Cremonese has officially announced the signing of 38-year-old striker Jamie Vardy.

The contract with the English footballer runs until June 30, 2026, with the option of extension if certain conditions are met, Idman.biz reports.

This will be Vardy’s first club outside of England.

He had spent many years at Leicester City (2012–2025), winning the Premier League, FA Cup, and Community Shield with the team.

Before Leicester, Vardy also played for Halifax Town and Fleetwood Town.

Idman.biz