Record-breaking transfers mark Premier League's 2025/26 summer window

2 September 2025
The 2025/26 pre-season transfer window, which closed on September 1, delivered some of the most expensive deals in football history, reshaping the Premier League landscape.

Idman.biz, citing BBC, reports that the standout move saw Alexander Isak join Liverpool from Newcastle for £125 million, making him the third most expensive player ever. Liverpool also landed Florian Wirtz for £100m plus bonuses, alongside Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, and Milos Kerkez, strengthening every line of the squad.

Manchester United reinforced their attack with Benjamin Sesko (€76.5m), Bryan Mbeumo (£71m), and Matheus Cunha, while Arsenal secured Eberechi Eze, Martin Zubimendi, and Viktor Gyökeres in a £120m+ spree. Chelsea continued their youth-focused rebuild, adding Alejandro Garnacho, Jamie Gittins, and Liam Delap. Meanwhile, Manchester City brought in Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki, and Rayan Aït-Nouri, signaling another title push.

With blockbuster arrivals across the league, this summer’s window underlined the Premier League’s dominance in the global transfer market.

