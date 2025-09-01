4 September 2025
Roberto Olabe: “We will fight for the championship until the final round” – INTERVIEW

Interview of Turan Tovuz midfielder Roberto Olabe with Futbolxeber.az.

– In the third round of the Azerbaijan Premier League, you beat Neftchi 1:0 away. What can you say about the match?

– We are happy because we won. We came on the trip aiming for 3 points. Despite the victory, we still have to work harder on ourselves. We have quite a few shortcomings. It was very important for us to enter the international break having earned 3 points.

– The goal you scored came rather unexpectedly. How would you comment on that episode?

– Maybe it was a little unexpected. But however it happened, the important thing is that I managed to score. My goal brought 3 points to the team, so it doesn’t really matter in what way it came.

– After the defeat to Araz-Nakhchivan in the previous round, how difficult was it to focus on the match against Neftchi?

– Of course, Neftchi has good players. They played attractive football against us. That’s why the match was difficult. We knew that playing away against Neftchi would be tough. Nevertheless, we managed to win.

– How do you evaluate your team’s performance in the first 3 rounds?

– We are improving our results day by day. We have quality players in the squad. I think if we continue like this, we can achieve even greater results.

– Turan Tovuz has set the target of winning the championship. How realistic is it for the team to achieve this?

– Why not? That’s what we all want. We are working on ourselves to become champions. So until the very last round of the Premier League, we will fight for the championship.

– How do you assess the level of the Azerbaijan Premier League?

– The league is very intense. In every match, the level of competition is very high. There is determination and speed in the championship. Technically, ball control is also at a high level. Playing in the Azerbaijan league is a very important and good experience.

– Considering you previously played for Atletico Madrid, does the phrase “Land of Fire Azerbaijan” mean anything to you?

– Of course, it does. I know that there used to be cooperation between Atletico and Azerbaijan. This phrase is also very important for me. Day by day, I understand its meaning better here.

Idman.biz

