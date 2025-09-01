4 September 2025
Azar Salahly: “We earn respect through our game” – INTERVIEW

1 September 2025 15:27
39
Interview with “Imishli” player Azar Salahly for Futbolinfo.az.

– You defeated “Sabah” away with a score of 1:0 and earned 3 points. What can you say about the match?

– In the first half, we really struggled. The opponent is a good team, they participated in European competitions. We were playing away, which created additional difficulties. We had to work hard in defense. Thank God, we made the most of our chances and got the win.

– Will the international break be beneficial for you?

– We can’t be satisfied with this victory. Because we have to work hard, we are a debutant team. We need to continue our training and prepare for the upcoming matches. This break will benefit us, we’ll prepare better.

– As an experienced player, you’ve worked with several foreign coaches throughout your career. How is it working with Portuguese head coach Jorge Casquilha, and what have you learned?

– Of course, every coach has their own approach. He’s a very different coach, with a unique playing style. As you can see, we play compact and are defense-oriented. With the players we have, this is possible. We play compact in defense and wait for our chances on counterattacks. Everyone in the team contributes to each other, everyone supports in their role. I can only say good things about the head coach.

– There seems to be unusual pressure on “Imishli” from the football community – you must feel it. What can you say about that?

– Of course, as we earn points, the opponents’ attitude toward us changes, the pressure increases. We earn respect through our game. Before the championship started, maybe some teams looked down on us. But in every match, we show that we earn respect through our own strength. I think it will get even better game by game.

– What would you like to say to the fans?

– I want to thank our fans. My request is that they always support us. God willing, we’ll fight for victory in every match.

