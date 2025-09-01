Oleg Baklov: “The match against Neftchi was our toughest of the season”

“This was our toughest match of the season. The first half, in particular, was very difficult.”

Oleg Baklov, goalkeeper of Turan-Tovuz, said this in an interview with Sportal.az while commenting on their 1:0 victory over Neftchi in the 3rd round of the Misli Premier League, Idman.biz reports.

The Tajik goalkeeper emphasized the importance of the three points in Baku: “In the second half, after a Neftchi player was sent off, the game became even more challenging. Fortunately, we managed to win. These three points were very important for us.”

Baklov also assessed Turan-Tovuz’s performance this season: “I think the start wasn’t bad. However, in the second round against Araz-Nakhchivan, we could have earned points as well. Without some unavoidable mistakes, we would have had more points now. Regarding the championship, as I’ve said before, we focus match by match and set goals for each game. At the end of the season, we’ll look at the standings. Naturally, we aim to compete in European competitions, and we also want to become champions. We will work with all our strength to achieve success.”

