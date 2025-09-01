Arif Asadov: “The break due to national team matches could work in Neftchi’s favor”

“The third round is already over, and almost all matches in this round produced unexpected results. There were some surprises. As I said before, during the first 4–5 rounds, such instability is normal, so this is not surprising at all. Usually, having such results at the start of the championship is completely natural.”

Idman.biz reports that these words were said by Arif Asadov, who works as an instructor in UEFA coaching courses held in Baku, while commenting on the third round of the Misli Premier League.

The expert noted that Neftchi lacks a stable style of play: “Samir Abasov’s team also lost to Turan Tovuz. Teams generally play defensively against Neftchi, which makes it difficult for them to break through opponents’ defense. The break due to national team matches might work in Neftchi’s favor. Turan Tovuz, as always, performs well against the leaders. Even though they sometimes unexpectedly lose points away, in this match they appeared determined and desired the victory more, so they won.”

According to Asadov, the round’s biggest shock was Imishli defeating Sabah: “The unexpected result occurred in this match. I think newly promoted teams to the Premier League show more determination and resilience, and Imishli positively surprised us. The team shows structured play. Watching the match, it was clear that Sabah was not well-prepared for this game, so they could not make a comeback. But as I said, the championship has just begun, and soon every team will find its true place.”

Asadov also commented on the Sumgayit – Shamakhi game: “Both teams are at a similar level. Sumgayit is positively surprising this season. The team has a clear style of play, and new signings are showing their qualities. The fair result of the match was a draw.”

Regarding Araz-Nakhchivan – Gabala, the veteran player said: “Of course, Araz-Nakhchivan has a stronger squad. The team maintains stable performance even after international matches and has a distinctive style of play. But I would like to highlight Gabala. The head coach deserves applause. Perhaps he is the only coach giving chances to young and local players. Teams competing for the championship are one thing, but mid-level clubs should also give opportunities to local players, considering the national team. In this regard, Gabala’s management and head coach should be praised. Their team usually starts matches well and scores early, but due to lack of experience, they concede later. Overall, the coach’s work is noticeable in the team’s performance.”

The expert also shared his views on Zira and Qarabag: “As we know, Qarabag competes on three fronts – Champions League, the Azerbaijani championship, and the national cup. Therefore, they rotate their squad. They did not have an easy win against Karvan-Yevlakh, but the main thing is that the team secured 3 points. Zira, on the other hand, confidently completed three rounds and is currently the leader. Moreover, they score many goals. It is noticeable that the team’s attacking potential has increased, and it shows on the field.”

After three rounds, Zira leads the standings with 7 points, while Sumgayit and Araz-Nakhchivan, also with 7 points, share second and third places.

Idman.biz