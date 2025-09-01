4 September 2025
EN

Arif Asadov: “The break due to national team matches could work in Neftchi’s favor”

Football
News
1 September 2025 14:43
53
Arif Asadov: “The break due to national team matches could work in Neftchi’s favor”

“The third round is already over, and almost all matches in this round produced unexpected results. There were some surprises. As I said before, during the first 4–5 rounds, such instability is normal, so this is not surprising at all. Usually, having such results at the start of the championship is completely natural.”

Idman.biz reports that these words were said by Arif Asadov, who works as an instructor in UEFA coaching courses held in Baku, while commenting on the third round of the Misli Premier League.

The expert noted that Neftchi lacks a stable style of play: “Samir Abasov’s team also lost to Turan Tovuz. Teams generally play defensively against Neftchi, which makes it difficult for them to break through opponents’ defense. The break due to national team matches might work in Neftchi’s favor. Turan Tovuz, as always, performs well against the leaders. Even though they sometimes unexpectedly lose points away, in this match they appeared determined and desired the victory more, so they won.”

According to Asadov, the round’s biggest shock was Imishli defeating Sabah: “The unexpected result occurred in this match. I think newly promoted teams to the Premier League show more determination and resilience, and Imishli positively surprised us. The team shows structured play. Watching the match, it was clear that Sabah was not well-prepared for this game, so they could not make a comeback. But as I said, the championship has just begun, and soon every team will find its true place.”

Asadov also commented on the Sumgayit – Shamakhi game: “Both teams are at a similar level. Sumgayit is positively surprising this season. The team has a clear style of play, and new signings are showing their qualities. The fair result of the match was a draw.”

Regarding Araz-Nakhchivan – Gabala, the veteran player said: “Of course, Araz-Nakhchivan has a stronger squad. The team maintains stable performance even after international matches and has a distinctive style of play. But I would like to highlight Gabala. The head coach deserves applause. Perhaps he is the only coach giving chances to young and local players. Teams competing for the championship are one thing, but mid-level clubs should also give opportunities to local players, considering the national team. In this regard, Gabala’s management and head coach should be praised. Their team usually starts matches well and scores early, but due to lack of experience, they concede later. Overall, the coach’s work is noticeable in the team’s performance.”

The expert also shared his views on Zira and Qarabag: “As we know, Qarabag competes on three fronts – Champions League, the Azerbaijani championship, and the national cup. Therefore, they rotate their squad. They did not have an easy win against Karvan-Yevlakh, but the main thing is that the team secured 3 points. Zira, on the other hand, confidently completed three rounds and is currently the leader. Moreover, they score many goals. It is noticeable that the team’s attacking potential has increased, and it shows on the field.”

After three rounds, Zira leads the standings with 7 points, while Sumgayit and Araz-Nakhchivan, also with 7 points, share second and third places.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Yunis Huseynov: "One point against Iceland could be considered a good result"
12:28
Football

Yunis Huseynov: "One point against Iceland could be considered a good result"

The former Azerbaijani national team player shared his thoughts on the World Cup 2026 European qualifiers match
Shahriyar Aliyev: “We must not repeat last year’s mistakes”
12:13
Football

Shahriyar Aliyev: “We must not repeat last year’s mistakes”

Turan Tovuz captain gave a statement
Changes in Kapaz management
11:44
Football

Changes in Kapaz management

After three defeats, the head coach tasked with restoring the team’s points
European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today
11:29
Football

European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today

Azerbaijan to play first match tomorrow against Iceland in group stage
Qarabag and Deloitte Azerbaijan to sign Memorandum of Understanding
11:14
Football

Qarabag and Deloitte Azerbaijan to sign Memorandum of Understanding

The signing ceremony will take place on September 5 at the club’s Azersun Arena training facility
Gavi Thompson: “We will be more motivated” – INTERVIEW
11:00
Football

Gavi Thompson: “We will be more motivated” – INTERVIEW

Karvan-Yevlakh’s Nigerian midfielder gave an interview

Most read

Qarabag brings back Olavio Juninho ahead of Champions League campaign
2 September 09:31
Football

Qarabag brings back Olavio Juninho ahead of Champions League campaign

The Brazilian striker returns to Agdam after a successful spell, set to strengthen the squad for the new season
Schedule announced for Iceland vs. Azerbaijan open trainings and press conferences
1 September 16:26
Football

Schedule announced for Iceland vs. Azerbaijan open trainings and press conferences

Open sessions and media briefings set ahead of September 5 World Cup qualifier in Reykjavik
WATCH: Qarabag faces hurdles in Juninho return
2 September 16:54
Football

WATCH: Qarabag faces hurdles in Juninho return

Flamengo refuses loan, demands €4M transfer fee for Brazilian forward
Ederson completes permanent move from Manchester City to Fenerbahce
2 September 12:28
Football

Ederson completes permanent move from Manchester City to Fenerbahce

Brazilian goalkeeper departs after eight trophy-laden years, joining Turkish side for £12.1m