Edqar Adilkhanov: “My ambitions are different” – INTERVIEW

Interview with Edqar Adilkhanov, Shamakhi player, for Futbolinfo.az.

– Is the 1 point gained against Sumgayit enough?

– We knew the game would be tough. In my opinion, both we and our opponent deserved a draw in this match.

– You scored your team’s only goal immediately after entering the field. Did Aykhan Abbasov give you a specific instruction to score, or did you just take advantage of the opportunity?

– Generally, a substitute entering the game should strengthen the team. Honestly, there was no specific instruction. The chance came, and I took advantage of it.

– How do you evaluate your team’s results at the start of the season? And what are your thoughts on the overall level of the championship?

– The level is stronger and more interesting than last year. We didn’t start the season badly. I hope we will enjoy more points and victories in upcoming matches. We have a good team and believe in ourselves.

– You are considered a young and promising player. Have you received offers from abroad or other clubs? Do you plan to play as a foreign player in the near future?

– There have been a few offers. I don’t want to leave Azerbaijan to play elsewhere as a foreign player. I think bigger and have other ambitions. I want to work on myself and achieve them.

– Last season was successful for you as a player. How are you working to develop yourself this season, and what feedback do you receive from Aykhan Abbasov?

– I have strong and weak points. The most important is stability. That comes from experience and working on myself. I always analyze myself, and Aykhan Abbasov shows me my weak points and helps me eliminate them.

– Shamakhi is known for giving young players a chance. Even though there is no foreign player limit this season, this policy continues. How does this affect your development?

– I think I am in a very good place for my development.

– As a member of the U-21 national team, how are you preparing for matches against Portugal and Bulgaria?

– We will work as hard as possible to succeed in these two matches. The main thing is to trust ourselves and fight.

– What information do you have about these opponents, and how do you assess your chances?

– The national team camp hasn’t started yet. During the camp, we will analyze and get to know our opponents better.

– As a player, what goals have you set for yourself at the start of the season?

– My main goal is stability. I want to help my team with lots of goals and assists.

