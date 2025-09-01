4 September 2025
EN

Edqar Adilkhanov: “My ambitions are different” – INTERVIEW

Football
Interview
1 September 2025 14:28
36
Edqar Adilkhanov: “My ambitions are different” – INTERVIEW

Interview with Edqar Adilkhanov, Shamakhi player, for Futbolinfo.az.

– Is the 1 point gained against Sumgayit enough?

– We knew the game would be tough. In my opinion, both we and our opponent deserved a draw in this match.

– You scored your team’s only goal immediately after entering the field. Did Aykhan Abbasov give you a specific instruction to score, or did you just take advantage of the opportunity?

– Generally, a substitute entering the game should strengthen the team. Honestly, there was no specific instruction. The chance came, and I took advantage of it.

– How do you evaluate your team’s results at the start of the season? And what are your thoughts on the overall level of the championship?

– The level is stronger and more interesting than last year. We didn’t start the season badly. I hope we will enjoy more points and victories in upcoming matches. We have a good team and believe in ourselves.

– You are considered a young and promising player. Have you received offers from abroad or other clubs? Do you plan to play as a foreign player in the near future?

– There have been a few offers. I don’t want to leave Azerbaijan to play elsewhere as a foreign player. I think bigger and have other ambitions. I want to work on myself and achieve them.

– Last season was successful for you as a player. How are you working to develop yourself this season, and what feedback do you receive from Aykhan Abbasov?

– I have strong and weak points. The most important is stability. That comes from experience and working on myself. I always analyze myself, and Aykhan Abbasov shows me my weak points and helps me eliminate them.

– Shamakhi is known for giving young players a chance. Even though there is no foreign player limit this season, this policy continues. How does this affect your development?

– I think I am in a very good place for my development.

– As a member of the U-21 national team, how are you preparing for matches against Portugal and Bulgaria?

– We will work as hard as possible to succeed in these two matches. The main thing is to trust ourselves and fight.

– What information do you have about these opponents, and how do you assess your chances?

– The national team camp hasn’t started yet. During the camp, we will analyze and get to know our opponents better.

– As a player, what goals have you set for yourself at the start of the season?

– My main goal is stability. I want to help my team with lots of goals and assists.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Yunis Huseynov: "One point against Iceland could be considered a good result"
12:28
Football

Yunis Huseynov: "One point against Iceland could be considered a good result"

The former Azerbaijani national team player shared his thoughts on the World Cup 2026 European qualifiers match
Shahriyar Aliyev: “We must not repeat last year’s mistakes”
12:13
Football

Shahriyar Aliyev: “We must not repeat last year’s mistakes”

Turan Tovuz captain gave a statement
Changes in Kapaz management
11:44
Football

Changes in Kapaz management

After three defeats, the head coach tasked with restoring the team’s points
European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today
11:29
Football

European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today

Azerbaijan to play first match tomorrow against Iceland in group stage
Qarabag and Deloitte Azerbaijan to sign Memorandum of Understanding
11:14
Football

Qarabag and Deloitte Azerbaijan to sign Memorandum of Understanding

The signing ceremony will take place on September 5 at the club’s Azersun Arena training facility
Gavi Thompson: “We will be more motivated” – INTERVIEW
11:00
Football

Gavi Thompson: “We will be more motivated” – INTERVIEW

Karvan-Yevlakh’s Nigerian midfielder gave an interview

Most read

Qarabag brings back Olavio Juninho ahead of Champions League campaign
2 September 09:31
Football

Qarabag brings back Olavio Juninho ahead of Champions League campaign

The Brazilian striker returns to Agdam after a successful spell, set to strengthen the squad for the new season
Schedule announced for Iceland vs. Azerbaijan open trainings and press conferences
1 September 16:26
Football

Schedule announced for Iceland vs. Azerbaijan open trainings and press conferences

Open sessions and media briefings set ahead of September 5 World Cup qualifier in Reykjavik
WATCH: Qarabag faces hurdles in Juninho return
2 September 16:54
Football

WATCH: Qarabag faces hurdles in Juninho return

Flamengo refuses loan, demands €4M transfer fee for Brazilian forward
Ederson completes permanent move from Manchester City to Fenerbahce
2 September 12:28
Football

Ederson completes permanent move from Manchester City to Fenerbahce

Brazilian goalkeeper departs after eight trophy-laden years, joining Turkish side for £12.1m