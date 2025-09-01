4 September 2025
EN

Vasif Ismayilov: "We will hold the second half of the season’s matches there"

Football
News
1 September 2025 13:59
37
“The team atmosphere is excellent. Preparations for the new season are proceeding at a high level. We are training very well. Almost all of our work is complete. We are eagerly awaiting our first match in the Second League.”

According to Idman.biz, this was stated by Vasif Ismayilov, the executive director of Khankendi, in an interview with Sport24.az.

He spoke about the goals of the team, which will compete in the Second League in the 2025/2026 season: “The team’s main objective is to get promoted to the First League. If fate allows, we want to compete in a higher league next season. We have played friendly matches. After 2-3 games, the team will show the level of performance we expect on the field. There may be some shortcomings in the early rounds. I don’t think we will face any major difficulties. There are enough experienced players in the squad. We believe everything will go as we want. We have applied to the Ministry of Youth and Sports regarding the stadium. There is no news yet. Renovation work is ongoing at the arena. We are eagerly waiting to play in Khankendi. We plan to hold the second half of the season’s matches there. We are literally burning with desire to play in that stadium.”

Khankendi earned the right to participate in the Second League after winning the Regional League last season.

