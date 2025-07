A course for coach instructors is being held under the organization of AFFA.

The event is taking place at the AFFA Education and Rehabilitation Center, led by the head of the Education Department, Aslan Karimov, and instructor Osman Rahimov, Idman.biz reports.

On the first day of the course, AFFA’s Technical Director Jahangir Hasanzada wished the participants success.

The course will conclude on July 4.

Idman.biz