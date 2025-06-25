WATCH: Benfica defeats Bayern to take group lead

The final round of Group C in the Club World Cup, currently taking place in the United States, brought a major shift at the top of the standings.

Group leaders Bayern Munich faced off against Benfica in a decisive match. The Portuguese side secured a narrow but crucial 1–0 victory, thanks to a 13th-minute goal that they successfully defended until the final whistle, Idman.biz reports.

With this result, Benfica leapfrogged Bayern to claim the top spot in the group. Bayern, despite finishing with 6 points, dropped to second place.

Following this result, the outcome of the group’s other match between Auckland City and Boca Juniors had no bearing on the standings.

FIFA Club World Cup

Group Stage, Group C

Matchday 3, June 24

Benfica 1–0 Bayern Munich

Auckland City 1–1 Boca Juniors

Idman.biz