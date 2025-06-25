Juninho makes Club World Cup debut, last scored in April

Former Qarabag midfielder Juninho has made his debut at the FIFA Club World Cup, currently underway in the United States, representing his new team Flamengo.

The 28-year-old Brazilian came off the bench in the 82nd minute during Flamengo’s match against Los Angeles. Prior to this appearance, Juninho had remained on the bench for the team’s first two Group D games against Espérance and Chelsea, Idman.biz reports.

Flamengo has now advanced to the Round of 16, where they will face German giants Bayern Munich.

Juninho has featured in only two of Flamengo’s last six matches across all competitions. His most recent goal came on April 4 in a Copa Libertadores clash against Deportivo Táchira in Venezuela.

