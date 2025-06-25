Marko Jankovic: “Honored to step foot on lands sacred to the Azerbaijani people”

“We are truly honored to step foot on lands that hold deep spiritual and historical meaning for the people of Azerbaijan,” said Qarabag’s Montenegrin midfielder Marko Jankovic during the team’s emotional visit to the liberated territories.

Speaking to Report, the 30-year-old reflected on Qarabag FK’s trip to Shusha, Khankendi, and Aghdam, organized in cooperation with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Idman.biz reports.

“You can see the joy in the eyes of the locals who welcomed us. I know that Karabakh holds a special place among other regions of Azerbaijan. Our head coach Gurban Gurbanov often tells us stories about its significance.”

Jankovic also noted that this was his second time visiting the region:

“The first time was for a cup match in Khankendi, but we didn’t get the chance to meet locals or explore the city. Now, we’ve had the opportunity to connect with residents and take in the atmosphere of this special place. It’s a truly memorable day for us.”

Qarabag’s players began their tour in Shusha, then visited Khankendi, and are now en route to Aghdam as part of this historic journey.

Idman.biz