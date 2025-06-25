26 June 2025
AFFA Executive Committee meeting held – KEY DECISIONS/PHOTOS

25 June 2025 14:32
The Executive Committee of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) convened for its latest session at SOCAR's administrative headquarters.

AFFA President Rovshan Najaf opened the meeting by outlining the agenda, after which several important issues were discussed and decisions were made, Idman.biz reports.

General Secretary Jahangir Farajullayev provided an update on AFFA's engagement with UEFA's HatTrick investment program. The following infrastructure projects are being proposed as part of the initiative:

Renovation of the Bayil Stadium and its administrative building to implement a pilot Football Development Center aligned with AFFA’s Development Strategy.

Upgrading infrastructure at Aghsu City Stadium to meet Azerbaijan Premier League standards.

Additional project planning and documentation are set to begin for:

Construction of the first Regional Development Center.

Renewal of turf on two pitches used for youth league matches.

The structure and performance of the Reserve League were reviewed. Farajullayev shared statistics and team updates from the previous season. Following the opinion of the Clubs Committee, it was decided that the league will continue in its current format for the next season.

The committee approved two key appointments in the national futsal team. Based on the recommendation of the Azerbaijan Futsal Federation:

Evgeniy Kuksevich has been appointed as head coach.

Aleksei Kudlai will serve as fitness coach.

Both contracts are set for a one-year term.

AFFA’s General Secretary also reported on the state of women’s football, including the national team’s performance in the UEFA Nations League and the recently concluded domestic league season. Structural reforms within AFFA related to women’s football are expected in the near future.

The meeting reflected AFFA’s ongoing efforts to strengthen football infrastructure, support youth development, and enhance professionalism in all sectors of the game.

Idman.biz

