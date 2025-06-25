Fidan Jafarova: “No opponent should be underestimated”

Following a disappointing performance against Lithuania, Azerbaijan women’s national team player Fidan Jafarova has emphasized the importance of learning from past mistakes and approaching every match with full seriousness.

Speaking to Sport24.az, Jafarova shared her thoughts ahead of the team’s upcoming friendlies against Belarus on June 28 and July 1, Idman.biz reports.

“As you know, we performed poorly in our last match against Lithuania. Naturally, we have a crucial match ahead against Belarus. We’ve reviewed the game footage and worked on correcting our mistakes. We’ll try to secure a positive result to help erase the disappointment of our recent loss.”

The midfielder also spoke about the current atmosphere within the squad:

“The mood in the team is low, but we are aware that more important matches lie ahead. That’s why we want to win these friendlies to boost morale. Belarus is by no means a weak team, no opponent should ever be underestimated. We must approach the game with full focus.”

Jafarova added that the friendlies are part of the team’s preparation for the 2025 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers in November:

“Our goal is to perform well and build momentum heading into the qualifiers.”

The first match will take place on June 28 at the Torpedo Stadium in Zhodino, with the second on July 1 at Traktor Stadium in Minsk.

Idman.biz