Musa Gurbanli: “We owe our visit to Karabakh to our martyrs and veterans”

Qarabag FK forward Musa Gurbanli has expressed deep gratitude and pride during the team's visit to Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, paying tribute to those who made the journey possible.

Speaking to Report, the 23-year-old striker said:

“We know that our visit to the liberated lands is thanks to the sacrifices of our martyrs and veterans. We are proud to be here today. I pray for mercy for our fallen heroes and wish good health to our wounded veterans. We are proud of our soldiers who successfully carried out the orders of our Commander-in-Chief, Ilham Aliyev.”

Organized jointly by Qarabag FK and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the emotional tour includes stops in Shusha, Khankendi, and Aghdam. The club’s players and staff began the visit in Shusha, later met with locals in Khankendi, and are expected to conclude the trip in Aghdam.

Idman.biz