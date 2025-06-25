Elvin Cafarquliyev: "Being in Shusha again is an emotional experience"

“This visit to Shusha has left a deep impression on me—it’s a truly emotional journey for all of us,” said Qarabag defender Elvin Cafarquliyev, reflecting on the team's meaningful visit to Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

Speaking to Idman.biz, Cafarquliyev emphasized the importance of reconnecting with the region, Idman.biz reports.

“It was our day off, and we gladly accepted the offer to come here, meet with the locals, and engage with the community. The idea of returning to these liberated lands was welcomed with great enthusiasm.”

He also expressed his pride and emotional connection to Shusha: “Being here fills me with pride. Everyone here is experiencing something truly special.”

As part of a larger outreach initiative, Qarabag FK is visiting Fuzuli, Shusha, and Khankendi to strengthen ties with local communities and inspire young fans.

Idman.biz