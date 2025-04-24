WATCH: Milan reach Coppa Italia final after derby della Madonnina triumph

The first finalist of the Coppa Italia has been decided, and it’s none other than AC Milan.

As reported by Idman.biz, Milan earned a commanding victory in the second leg of the Derby della Madonnina, securing their place in the final. After a 1–1 draw in the first leg, the Rossoneri dominated city rivals Inter in the return match, winning 3–0, Idman.biz reports.

Luka Jović was the standout performer, scoring twice, while Tijjani Reijnders added another to seal the deal for Milan and send them through to the final in style.

The other semifinal clash between Bologna and Empoli (3–0) will determine Milan’s opponent in the final.

Coppa Italia – Semifinal, Second Leg

April 23

23:00. Inter 0–3 Milan

(First leg: 1–1)

Idman.biz