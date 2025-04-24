WATCH: Arda Guler’s goal secures three points for Real Madrid

The action continued in Round 33 of the Spanish LaLiga, with Real Madrid claiming a narrow but crucial victory on the road.

Real Madrid faced Getafe away from home and came away with a 1–0 win, Idman.biz reports.

The match was decided early on by Turkish rising star Arda Guler, who scored the decisive goal in the 21st minute. With this result, Los Blancos narrowed the gap with league leaders Barcelona back to just four points.

Elsewhere, Athletic Bilbao also claimed a home victory. Iñaki Williams scored the only goal in the 5th minute, giving Athletic three valuable points against Las Palmas.

LaLiga – Round 33

April 22

21:00. Athletic 1–0 Las Palmas

21:00. Celta Vigo 3–0 Villarreal

23:30. Alavés 1–0 Real Sociedad

23:30. Getafe 0–1 Real Madrid

Idman.biz