Onder Karaveli: "Avci received offers from Neftchi and the Azerbaijan national team"

“Abdullah Avci received offers from Neftchi and the Azerbaijan national team after leaving Trabzonspor.”

Onder Karaveli, the former coordinator of the Qarabag football academy, revealed this during a live broadcast on Radyospor.

Karaveli, who worked with Avci at both Basaksehir and Trabzonspor during two different periods, confirmed that the offers from Azerbaijan did not materialize:

"Azerbaijan is a country that loves football, and there are opportunities for development. I’ve worked at Qarabag before, and it's a country I really like."

Onder Karaveli worked in Azerbaijan from 2020 to 2021, while Abdullah Avci parted ways with Trabzonspor on August 31, 2024.

