23 April 2025
EN

Onder Karaveli: "Avci received offers from Neftchi and the Azerbaijan national team"

Football
News
23 April 2025 17:40
12
Onder Karaveli: "Avci received offers from Neftchi and the Azerbaijan national team"

“Abdullah Avci received offers from Neftchi and the Azerbaijan national team after leaving Trabzonspor.”

Onder Karaveli, the former coordinator of the Qarabag football academy, revealed this during a live broadcast on Radyospor.

Karaveli, who worked with Avci at both Basaksehir and Trabzonspor during two different periods, confirmed that the offers from Azerbaijan did not materialize:

"Azerbaijan is a country that loves football, and there are opportunities for development. I’ve worked at Qarabag before, and it's a country I really like."

Onder Karaveli worked in Azerbaijan from 2020 to 2021, while Abdullah Avci parted ways with Trabzonspor on August 31, 2024.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Head coach tenure in Azerbaijan’s Premier League below average
17:27
Football

Head coach tenure in Azerbaijan’s Premier League below average

Trust in head coaches in the world’s leading football leagues is at a historically low point
Nürnberg midfielder wants Mahir Emreli to stay: "I'd be happy"
16:28
Football

Nürnberg midfielder wants Mahir Emreli to stay: "I'd be happy"

Mahir Emreli’s future at Nürnberg remains a hot topic, and one of his teammates has voiced strong support for the Azerbaijani striker
AFFA officials attend UEFA event
16:18
Football

AFFA officials attend UEFA event

Farida Lutfaliyeva, the VAR project coordinator at AFFA, and Christof Dierick, a VAR instructor, have taken part in a UEFA event held in Portugal
WATCH: Emin Mahmudov: “We will need Allah’s help in France match”
16:01
Football

WATCH: Emin Mahmudov: “We will need Allah’s help in France match”

Mahmudov spoke about the upcoming World Cup 2026 qualifiers against France
Mahir Emreli: "I don’t know anything about my future"
15:30
Football

Mahir Emreli: "I don’t know anything about my future"

In an interview with the German press, the 28-year-old forward spoke about his future at Nürnberg and the match against Paderborn
Neftchi U19 head coach handed two-match ban
15:11
Football

Neftchi U19 head coach handed two-match ban

Emin Mustafayev, head coach of Neftchi’s U19 team, has been suspended following disciplinary action

Most read

WrestleMania 41: Night of unforgettable moments
21 April 10:53
Wrestling

WrestleMania 41: Night of unforgettable moments

From Becky Lynch’s shocking return to John Cena’s record-breaking victory and Iyo Sky’s historic win, WrestleMania 41 was a night to remember
Rugby legend Sébastien Chabal opens up about devastating memory loss battle
21 April 11:25
Rugby

Rugby legend Sébastien Chabal opens up about devastating memory loss battle

"I don't remember a single second of a rugby match I played"
Tottenham endures worst Premier League season in 20 years
22 April 14:00
Football

Tottenham endures worst Premier League season in 20 years

Tottenham Hotspur is experiencing its most disappointing Premier League campaign in two decades
Duplantis and Biles shine at Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid
22 April 11:14
Other

Duplantis and Biles shine at Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid

Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis and American gymnast Simone Biles were named Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year