Nürnberg midfielder wants Mahir Emreli to stay: "I'd be happy"

Mahir Emreli’s future at Nürnberg remains a hot topic, and one of his teammates has voiced strong support for the Azerbaijani striker.

“Mahir has excellent qualities — you can clearly see that on the pitch,” said Nürnberg midfielder Julian Justvan in a statement, Idman.biz reports.

The 27-year-old German added that he would be happy to see Emreli stay with the club:

“If Mahir is fully focused and delivers his best performance, he can be a huge asset to us. I’d be happy if he remains at Nürnberg.”

Notably, in the recent 2. Bundesliga match against Paderborn, where Nürnberg lost 2–3, Emreli scored both of his team’s goals — both assisted by Justvan.

