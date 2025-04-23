Mahir Emreli: "I don’t know anything about my future"

"The coaches instructed me to stay up front. That’s why I rarely tracked back."

Azerbaijani national team player Mahir Emreli made these remarks, Idman.biz reports.

In an interview with the German press, the 28-year-old forward spoke about his future at Nürnberg and the match against Paderborn:

"It was terrible to go so long without getting the ball. But I still followed the instructions. Honestly, I don’t know anything about my future. I’m fully focused on the remaining matches and giving it my all. I want to show why I’m here. I have advisors when it comes to my career decisions. They’re doing their job, and I’m doing mine on the pitch."

For the record, Emreli scored both goals in his team’s 2–3 loss to Paderborn.

Idman.biz