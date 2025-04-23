Azerbaijan U16 team heads to Spain for Austria clash

The Azerbaijan U16 national football team has departed for Spain to compete in the second qualifying round of the UEFA European Championship.

The team is heading to Spain, the host country for this stage of the competition, Idman.biz reports.

The tournament will take place from April 25 to 27, where Azerbaijan will compete in Group B. Their opponents include host nation Spain, as well as Estonia and Austria. The team will be led by head coach Jahangir Seyed-Abbasi.

20 teams are participating in this phase of the EURO 2025 qualifiers, divided into five groups. The top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-placed teams, will qualify for the final stage of the European Championship.

Idman.biz