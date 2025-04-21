Zira scores 350th goal in Azerbaijan Championships

Zira FC has reached a new milestone by scoring their 350th goal in Azerbaijan’s top-flight football competitions.

The landmark goal came during Matchday 31 of the Misli Premier League, Idman.biz reports.

The jubilee strike was scored by Giorgi Papunashvili in a 3-1 home victory against Sumgayit, marking Zira’s 350th goal in Premier League history.

In total, Zira has now netted 352 goals—193 of them at home and 159 away. With this achievement, the “Eagles” have become the 12th team in Azerbaijan league history to surpass the 350-goal mark.

Zira’s very first Premier League goal was scored by Victor Igbekoyi on August 9, 2015, in a 1-0 home win over AZAL.

Idman.biz