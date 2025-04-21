Qarabag inches closer to glory, but title party still on hold

The crowning of the champion in the Misli Premier League has been postponed once more.

Matchday 31 was not enough to determine the winner of the gold medals, Idman.biz reports.

Qarabag defeated Neftchi 3–0 at home, increasing their points tally to 76. However, Zira also secured a victory, beating Sumgayit 3–1 and maintaining a 15-point gap between the two teams.

This means the title could still be decided in the next round. With five rounds to go, a 15-point gap means just one slip-up by Zira, or one unbeaten game for Qarabag, would be enough to crown the champions.

Still, the title might be delayed once again—it all depends on this weekend’s results.

On April 26, Zira will visit Kapaz in Tovuz. If the Baku-based team drops points, Qarabag will be crowned champions even before stepping onto the field. However, considering the strength gap between Zira and the league’s underdogs, a slip seems unlikely.

If Zira do drop points, Qarabag will face Sabah the following day with a chance to officially secure the title. In case of a Zira win, Qarabag would need to earn at least a point to seal the deal. A loss would delay the celebration.

If Zira win and Qarabag surprisingly lose to Vasiliy Berezutskiy’s struggling side, the title race will be postponed to matchday 33. Then, Zira will play Turan Tovuz, while Qarabag will host Sumgayit.

Qarabag, an 11-time national champion, remains the most successful club in the competition's history.

Idman.biz