21 April 2025
EN

Qarabag inches closer to glory, but title party still on hold

Football
News
21 April 2025 09:40
26
Qarabag inches closer to glory, but title party still on hold

The crowning of the champion in the Misli Premier League has been postponed once more.

Matchday 31 was not enough to determine the winner of the gold medals, Idman.biz reports.

Qarabag defeated Neftchi 3–0 at home, increasing their points tally to 76. However, Zira also secured a victory, beating Sumgayit 3–1 and maintaining a 15-point gap between the two teams.

This means the title could still be decided in the next round. With five rounds to go, a 15-point gap means just one slip-up by Zira, or one unbeaten game for Qarabag, would be enough to crown the champions.

Still, the title might be delayed once again—it all depends on this weekend’s results.
On April 26, Zira will visit Kapaz in Tovuz. If the Baku-based team drops points, Qarabag will be crowned champions even before stepping onto the field. However, considering the strength gap between Zira and the league’s underdogs, a slip seems unlikely.

If Zira do drop points, Qarabag will face Sabah the following day with a chance to officially secure the title. In case of a Zira win, Qarabag would need to earn at least a point to seal the deal. A loss would delay the celebration.

If Zira win and Qarabag surprisingly lose to Vasiliy Berezutskiy’s struggling side, the title race will be postponed to matchday 33. Then, Zira will play Turan Tovuz, while Qarabag will host Sumgayit.

Qarabag, an 11-time national champion, remains the most successful club in the competition's history.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Rufat Abbasov: “We’ll fight for victory in our last five matches” – INTERVIEW
18:00
Football

Rufat Abbasov: “We’ll fight for victory in our last five matches” – INTERVIEW

Shamakhi defender Rufat Abbasov spoke following his team’s 2–0 win over Kapaz

Adil Shukurov: “Neftchi is struggling”
17:40
Football

Adil Shukurov: “Neftchi is struggling”

Veteran footballer Adil Shukurov has weighed in on the recent Qarabag vs Neftchi clash in Matchday 31

High-scoring draw for Renat Dadashov’s team in Poland
16:55
Football

High-scoring draw for Renat Dadashov’s team in Poland

Azerbaijan national team striker Renat Dadashov featured in his club’s latest Polish Ekstraklasa fixture
Century’s 'Chronic Illness': Neftchi Misses Out on Medals Yet Again
15:48
Football

Century’s 'Chronic Illness': Neftchi Misses Out on Medals Yet Again

The 31st round of the Misli Premier League has officially crushed Neftchi’s hopes of finishing the season with a medal
LaLiga’s super substitutes revealed – LIST
14:13
Football

LaLiga’s super substitutes revealed – LIST

The top super-subs of Spain's LaLiga have been revealed
Italian soccer league postpones matches following death of Pope Francis
13:14
Football

Italian soccer league postpones matches following death of Pope Francis

The pontiff, a lifelong soccer fan, died at 88

Most read

Ronaldo targeted by English clubs?
19 April 10:33
Football

Ronaldo targeted by English clubs?

Cristiano Ronaldo, currently playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, may be on the move
WATCH: Mahir Emreli scores twice, but team suffers defeat
19 April 18:09
Football

WATCH: Mahir Emreli scores twice, but team suffers defeat

Azerbaijan national team forward found the net twice in the German championship but couldn't prevent his team from losing
First medals to be awarded today at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku - PHOTO
19 April 10:00
Gymnastics

First medals to be awarded today at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku - PHOTO

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku is in full swing, and today marks a milestone

WATCH: Galatasaray extend lead to six points
19 April 09:00
Football

WATCH: Galatasaray extend lead to six points

The Turkish Super Lig kicked off its 32nd round with two exciting matches