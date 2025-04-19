GAME with the most goals in overtime

The most productive overtimes in football history have been announced.

The list includes 16 matches in which at least 5 goals were scored in 30 minutes, Idman.biz reports.

The table compiled by the IFFHS is headed by the German Cup match. The 90 minutes of the match between Victoria Koln and Usingen ended with a score of 0:0. Those who watched the match on October 26, 1974, saw 7 goals in overtime. Cologne representative won 6:1 in overtime.

7 times in history, 6 goals have been scored in overtime of a match. 8 times, 5 goals have been recorded.

The last match on the list is the duel between Manchester United and Lyon in the Europa League. The match ended with a score of 2:2 in regular time, but the English club won – 5:4.

Idman.biz