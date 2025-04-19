Azerbaijan national team lost to Estonia

Azerbaijani national team, consisting of under-17 players (born in 2009), played its last match in the UEFA Development Tournament held in the capital of Moldova, Chisinau.

Agil Nabiyev's team faced the Estonian team of the corresponding age group in the third match of the tournament, Idman.biz reports.

The match, held at the Technical Center of the Moldovan Football Federation, ended with a 2:1 victory for the Estonian team. Nijat Karimov scored the only goal of our team in the 90th minute.

Azerbaijan national team lost to Moldova (0:1) and won against Georgia (1:0) within the tournament.

Idman.biz