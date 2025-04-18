AFFA upholds ban on Kurban Berdyev after appeal review

The Appeals Arbitration Tribunal of the Azerbaijan Football Federations Association (AFFA) has made a final ruling regarding the disciplinary actions against Kurban Berdyev, head coach of Turan Tovuz.

AFFA’s press service announced that two key cases were reviewed during the latest tribunal meeting, one of which involved Berdyev, Idman.biz reports.

AFFA dismissed the appeal filed by Turan Tovuz against the disciplinary decision handed to their head coach. During the 19th minute of the April 12 match against Sabah in Matchday 30 of the Misli Premier League, Berdyev entered the pitch and protested a referee’s decision. Following a direct red card, he reportedly insulted the officials, which led to further sanctions.

As a result, the following penalties remain in force:

- 5-match suspension (3 games conditionally),

- Fine of 4,000 AZN for the club,

- 3-month probation period linked to the conditional ban.

AFFA confirmed that the initial ruling by the Disciplinary Committee on April 16 stands and reminded all parties of their right to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The tribunal also reviewed the appeal from Difai Football Club related to incidents during their April 3 First League match against Karvan. While some penalties were overturned, the case was returned to the Disciplinary Committee for reassessment.

