Gurban Gurbanov: “We’re facing a very strong opponent”

“This is a match the entire Azerbaijani football community is eagerly anticipating.”

These were the words of Qarabag head coach Gurban Gurbanov in an interview with CBC Sport, Idman.biz reports.

The 53-year-old coach spoke about the upcoming Misli Premier League Matchday 31 clash between Qarabag and Neftchi. Gurbanov noted that the team’s preparations have gone smoothly:

“We currently have no injuries. Even those with minor issues have fully recovered. Overall, the preparation process has been good. We’re up against a very strong opponent. Our matches with Neftchi have always been exciting, and our players are always highly motivated for this kind of encounter.”

Gurbanov also touched on the team’s goals in the Azerbaijan Cup:

“After the match against Neftchi, we won’t have much time before our next game. But we’ll do our best to at least reach the final stage. As a club, we aim to increase our title count, and to do that, we must plan our preparations with precision.”

The highly anticipated Qarabag vs. Neftchi match will kick off at 20:00 tomorrow at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium.

