18 April 2025
Interesting records set in Manchester

18 April 2025 12:13
The UEFA Europa League quarter-final clash between Manchester United and Lyon has officially entered the history books of European club competitions.

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) has revealed several remarkable facts recorded during the match in Manchester, Idman.biz reports.

Past night’s thriller in Europa League quarter-finals between Manchester United and Lyon (5-4) became the first ever match in the main stages of major European club competitions to see 5 goals scored in the extra-time.

In the qualifying stages, the similar has already happened once in 2018, again in Europa League: 5 goals in the extra-time of a tie between Zenit St. Petersburg and Dinamo Minsk (8-1).

In both cases, the winning side had to come back during extra-time (Man United overcame even 2 conceded goals).

Manchester United became also the first ever team to score 2 goals in the 120th minute or later in a match of European club competition’s main stage.

Zenit did it in the above mentioned game of a qualifying stage (both their late goals were scored by same player, Robert Mak).

It is only the second time Manchester United have won a competitive match 5-4 in their history, with the other coming against Arsenal on 1 February 1958 vs Arsenal at Highbury.

Lyon also lost a match 4-5 for the second time in their history in official competition, after the one against St. Etienne on 22 September 1963.
