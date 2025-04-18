Players with most games for a single club in European club competitions – LIST

The players who have made the most appearances for the same club in European competitions have been revealed.

The IFFHS (International Federation of Football History & Statistics) has published a list featuring players who have played at least 150 matches for one club in UEFA tournaments, Idman.biz reports.

Player Games Club Years 1 Xavi 173 Barcelona 1998-2015 2 Paolo Maldini 168 Milan 1985-2009 3 Thomas Müller 167 Bayern 2009-2025 4 Javier Zanetti 160 Inter 1995-2013 5 Ryan Giggs 158 Manchester United 1991-2014 6 Iker Casillas 155 Real Madrid 1999-2015 7 Lionel Messi 153 Barcelona 2004-2021 8 Jamie Carragher 150 Liverpool 1997-2013

Idman.biz