Players with most games for a single club in European club competitions – LIST

The players who have made the most appearances for the same club in European competitions have been revealed.
The IFFHS (International Federation of Football History & Statistics) has published a list featuring players who have played at least 150 matches for one club in UEFA tournaments, Idman.biz reports.
|
|
Player
|
Games
|
Club
|
Years
|
1
|
Xavi
|
173
|
Barcelona
|
1998-2015
|
2
|
Paolo Maldini
|
168
|
Milan
|
1985-2009
|
3
|
Thomas Müller
|
167
|
Bayern
|
2009-2025
|
4
|
Javier Zanetti
|
160
|
Inter
|
1995-2013
|
5
|
Ryan Giggs
|
158
|
Manchester United
|
1991-2014
|
6
|
Iker Casillas
|
155
|
Real Madrid
|
1999-2015
|
7
|
Lionel Messi
|
153
|
Barcelona
|
2004-2021
|
8
|
Jamie Carragher
|
150
|
Liverpool
|
1997-2013
Idman.biz