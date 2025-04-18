18 April 2025
Players with most games for a single club in European club competitions – LIST

18 April 2025 11:45
The players who have made the most appearances for the same club in European competitions have been revealed.

The IFFHS (International Federation of Football History & Statistics) has published a list featuring players who have played at least 150 matches for one club in UEFA tournaments, Idman.biz reports.

Player

Games

Club

Years

1

Xavi

173

Barcelona

1998-2015

2

Paolo Maldini

168

Milan

1985-2009

3

Thomas Müller

167

Bayern

2009-2025

4

Javier Zanetti

160

Inter

1995-2013

5

Ryan Giggs

158

Manchester United

1991-2014

6

Iker Casillas

155

Real Madrid

1999-2015

7

Lionel Messi

153

Barcelona

2004-2021

8

Jamie Carragher

150

Liverpool

1997-2013

