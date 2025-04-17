Branimir Subasic’s advice to Neftchi

"This is the most intense and eagerly anticipated derby in Azerbaijan over the past 15 years."

Idman.biz reports that former Azerbaijani national team player Branimir Subasic made this statement in an interview with Sport24.az.

The 43-year-old veteran forward shared his thoughts ahead of the Misli Premier League’s 31st round match between Qarabag and Neftchi:

"I can't make a prediction about the match. I hope it will be an open game with lots of goals. Who will I support? Qarabag is a very good team with plenty of quality players. But Neftchi holds a special place in my career."

Subasic, pointing out that Neftchi hasn’t performed well for several seasons, also offered some advice:

"A strong squad must be built for the next season. I hope that will happen. The team will part ways with some players. Neftchi deserves better."

Branimir Subasic played for Neftchi from 2005 to 2008, and for Qarabag in 2013. He also represented the Azerbaijani national team from 2007 to 2013.

Idman.biz